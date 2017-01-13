He invited them back to his place for drinks. When he woke up, all his stuff was gone

A relaxing drink after work ended with all of one man’s valuables carried out of his apartment in a mop bucket the next morning.
Miami Beach police are looking for two men who stole thousands of dollars of electronics, cash and watches from a Miami man on Oct. 7.
The victim, who did not want to be named, stopped by Club Twist, a well-known Miami Beach LGBT club, after work for a drink. There he met two men, who he said were very friendly. They even bought him a round of drinks.
The group was having such a good time that after the club closed at 4 a.m., the victim offered to continue the party at his Washington Avenue apartment.
They stayed up drinking expensive vodka until 7:30 a.m., when the victim passed out. He worries that one of the men put something in his drink.
“I’d never pass out with anyone being in my house,” he said. “Especially strangers.”
When he woke up unusually late the next morning, he discovered he’d been robbed. The men took his iPad, his two iPhones, his laptop, $2,500 in cash, two bottles of liquor and a mop bucket to carry it all in.
Months later, police have released security footage of the thieves entering and exiting the condo in hopes of finding them.
“Why would you do such a thing?” the victim said. “It’s horrible.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments