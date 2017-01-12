Two dead, one wounded in Redland shooting in South Dade

The owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn in Georgia was preparing to open the store when two men with ski masks and guns came in. The owner pulled out his gun and fired, hitting and killing one of the gunmen. The second suspect ran away after the shooting.
A man who says he's a hostage broadcast another man robbing Navy Federal Bank in Brickell around 5 p.m. Mon., Jan. 9, 2017 on Facebook Live. The robbery suspect says he plans to surrender after giving the money away and makes statements about how he believes the allegations of Russian hacking during the U.S. presidential election will lead to war.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened at 5 a.m. less than 24 hours after a devastating shooting that left five dead and six injured. Many flights were delayed, canceled or rerouted but some normal operations have resumed. The lower level of Terminal 2, where military veteran Esteban Santiago opened fire Friday, remains closed as of 8:45 a.m.
Special Agent in Charge George Piro said that investigators have found “no specific reason” why that the gunman chose Fort Lauderdale. Agents have not identified any “triggers” that spurred the attack.
Esteban Santiago suspected of rampantly shooting 13 people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, killing five and injuring eight, is a decorated U.S. Army Iraq veteran who flew to South Florida from Alaska — where he had received mental-health treatment after recently confessing he felt forced to fight for the terrorist group ISIS.