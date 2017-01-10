Jewelry sale gone wrong ends with victim dragged across parking lot, police say

A Hialeah couple decided to sell old jewelry through an app and ended up dragged across the parking lot of a gas station, police said. By the time cops arrived, they said the 14-karat gold anklet with a dolphin charm was on the ankle of the robbery suspects’ child.
Hialeah police arrested Lorely Lafont, 27, and Marisol Sanchez, 27, and charged them with the crime.
Ronald Padilla and Laura Martin showed up at the Shell gas station at 8010 Hialeah Gardens Blvd. with their $350 bracelet around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they told police. They arranged to meet with Lafont and Sanchez to sell the anklet through the marketplace app Let Go.
Lafont got into Padilla and Martin’s Nissan Altima to examine the bracelet, which Lafont clasped around her 4-year-old daughter’s anklet. That’s when Lafont told the sellers she only had half the money for the anklet and asked the couple to come back to her house so she could pay the rest, police said.
Padilla offered to accompany Lafont inside to the gas station’s ATM instead, but she “became upset and stated she was not being trusted and was going to call police due to being harassed,” according to the report.
Police said Lafont grabbed her child, got out of the Altima and got into the Chevrolet Impala she arrived in. Her child, now inside the sedan, was still wearing the anklet.
Sanchez hit the gas and started to flee the parking lot, but Padilla grabbed hold of the passenger and held on. He was dragged several hundred feet across the parking lot, leaving him scraped, bruised and battered from the kicks to the face he suffered as the passengers tried to make him let go.
Police caught up to Sanchez and Lafont, arrested them and charged them with strong-arm robbery with aggravated battery. Lafont was also charged with child neglect.
