Video shows smash and grab at Tampa gun store

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened at 5 a.m. less than 24 hours after a devastating shooting that left five dead and six injured. Many flights were delayed, canceled or rerouted but some normal operations have resumed. The lower level of Terminal 2, where military veteran Esteban Santiago opened fire Friday, remains closed as of 8:45 a.m.
Special Agent in Charge George Piro said that investigators have found “no specific reason” why that the gunman chose Fort Lauderdale. Agents have not identified any “triggers” that spurred the attack.
Esteban Santiago suspected of rampantly shooting 13 people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, killing five and injuring eight, is a decorated U.S. Army Iraq veteran who flew to South Florida from Alaska — where he had received mental-health treatment after recently confessing he felt forced to fight for the terrorist group ISIS.
