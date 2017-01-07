Car passenger in police-involved shooting surrenders

After a manhunt of nearly a week, Miami-Dade police have arrested the car passenger whose friend was shot to death by officers in Perrine.
Devin Lamar Smith, 25, had bailed out of a Nissan Altima stopped by detectives on Dec. 30 in the South Miami-Dade neighborhood, vanishing from law enforcement. He surrendered to Miami-Dade police late Friday.
Police said the driver of the car, Jamar Edward Rollins, 25, pointed a gun at officers, forcing Detective Andre Garcia to fire his weapon. The killing has spurred outrage from Perrine residents and Rollins’ relatives, who insist that his hands were in the air and he posed no threat to police.
At the time of the traffic stop, Smith was already a wanted man — he was awaiting trial on a Miami-Dade burglary charge. Authorities said he was on house confinement, but cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared, forcing a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Smith was not arrested for fleeing for police the night of the fatal shooting.
Rollins' death comes at a sensitive time. In recent years, high-profile fatal police shootings across the nation have spurred civil unrest amid questions of heavy handed police tactics.
Comments