BSO update on shooting at FLL

Authorities released video showing an armed robbery at a Lincoln, Nebraska gas station. Police said one of the men acted as a lookout while the other pointed a handgun at the two clerks. The suspect fired one shot from his gun. That shot struck the wall above the clerk. No one was injured.The two men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
In the early hours of Dec. 13, Miami-Dade police said two men broke down the wall of the beauty supply store at 11820 NW 10th Avenue. Another man stood as lookout as the men inside ransacked the store. The group took their loot — $1,000 of hair extensions — and drove off in a newer model black SUV.
Detroit Police say one person is custody and two other men are still on the run after a terrifying armed robbery that involved one of the suspects holding a long rifle the victim. The video shows an armed man pointing a rifle with a laser light at the victim. The other suspect went through the victim's pockets, taking his wallet and other belongings.
A pair of thieves struggled for nearly a minute before busting open a Fort Lauderdale business’ drop box and stealing all of its contents. The theft happened on Dec. 4, 2016, at Cooper Properties, near Northeast 14th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Jackeline Gonzalez, 33, sheds tears while speaking and holding a photo of her sister, Caroline Agreda, during a press conference about drunk driving hosted at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Agreda was killed in a car accident by a drunk driver, Christopher Masferrer, at the age of 17 in 2014.
After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.