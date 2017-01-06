Police looking for suspects in lottery scam

Miami-Dade Police believe this man took part in swindling $10,000 from a South Dade woman in a lottery scam in October.
Miami-Dade Police

Crime

Crooks smash through wall to steal hair extensions

In the early hours of Dec. 13, Miami-Dade police said two men broke down the wall of the beauty supply store at 11820 NW 10th Avenue. Another man stood as lookout as the men inside ransacked the store. The group took their loot — $1,000 of hair extensions — and drove off in a newer model black SUV.

Crime

Long gun with laser scope used in gas station robbery

Detroit Police say one person is custody and two other men are still on the run after a terrifying armed robbery that involved one of the suspects holding a long rifle the victim. The video shows an armed man pointing a rifle with a laser light at the victim. The other suspect went through the victim's pockets, taking his wallet and other belongings.

Crime

Victims of drunk driving accidents speak out

Jackeline Gonzalez, 33, sheds tears while speaking and holding a photo of her sister, Caroline Agreda, during a press conference about drunk driving hosted at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Agreda was killed in a car accident by a drunk driver, Christopher Masferrer, at the age of 17 in 2014.

Crime

How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.

