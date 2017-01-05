Dash cam video: Police officer shot in leg during traffic stop

Authorities have released dash camera footage of a suspect shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in southeast Oklahoma City. The driver shot the officer, striking him in the leg, and fled. The shooter was later arrested and booked on charges of shooting with intent to kill and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The video also shows that a man helped the officer by using a tourniquet on his leg until EMT crews arrived.
Long gun with laser scope used in gas station robbery

Detroit Police say one person is custody and two other men are still on the run after a terrifying armed robbery that involved one of the suspects holding a long rifle the victim. The video shows an armed man pointing a rifle with a laser light at the victim. The other suspect went through the victim's pockets, taking his wallet and other belongings.

Thieves steals checks, money orders from drop box

A pair of thieves struggled for nearly a minute before busting open a Fort Lauderdale business’ drop box and stealing all of its contents. The theft happened on Dec. 4, 2016, at Cooper Properties, near Northeast 14th Street and Fifth Avenue.

How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.

