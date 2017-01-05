Dash cam video: Police officer shot in leg during traffic stop

Authorities have released dash camera footage of a suspect shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in southeast Oklahoma City. The driver shot the officer, striking him in the leg, and fled. The shooter was later arrested and booked on charges of shooting with intent to kill and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The video also shows that a man helped the officer by using a tourniquet on his leg until EMT crews arrived.