Arrest made in shooting death of Dania Beach 8-year-old boy

After four shootings in Dania Beach since Christmas Day — including one that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy — Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Gregory Sims, 22, in connection with the violence.
The most recent shooting happened Wednesday evening.
Deputies found 8-year-old Rasheed Cunningham and an adult man and woman with gunshot wounds. Cunningham, a third-grader at Collins Elementary School who lived with his grandmother, died at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. The two adults are expected to recover, police say. Their names have not been released.
Sims was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges.
He is also the suspect in another death that occurred three days earlier, on Christmas. Police say Christopher Jordan, 25, was walking home when he was fatally shot.
Two other shootings that left two men with non-life threatening injuries on Monday and Tuesday nights are believed to be related.
Anyone with any information regarding these recent shootings is asked to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-HELP (4357) or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. A $3,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest..
