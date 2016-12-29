He was caring for his toddler at home when armed men bound and robbed him, cops say

In the middle of the day, two gunmen broke into a Miami-Dade home, tied up the man inside and robbed him, police said.
The victim was home caring for his 2-year-old daughter when he heard a noise downstairs, Miami-Dade police said. He opened the bedroom door and found two men. One of them had a gun.
The men forced the victim back into the bedroom and tied him up. They ransacked his home, located on the 6000 block of Southwest 139th Court, and took off in a silver BMW, which was caught on surveillance cameras. No one was hurt during the robbery
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments