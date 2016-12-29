Armed duo tie up and rob homeowner, police say

Detroit Police say one person is custody and two other men are still on the run after a terrifying armed robbery that involved one of the suspects holding a long rifle the victim. The video shows an armed man pointing a rifle with a laser light at the victim. The other suspect went through the victim's pockets, taking his wallet and other belongings.
A pair of thieves struggled for nearly a minute before busting open a Fort Lauderdale business’ drop box and stealing all of its contents. The theft happened on Dec. 4, 2016, at Cooper Properties, near Northeast 14th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Jackeline Gonzalez, 33, sheds tears while speaking and holding a photo of her sister, Caroline Agreda, during a press conference about drunk driving hosted at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Agreda was killed in a car accident by a drunk driver, Christopher Masferrer, at the age of 17 in 2014.
Police believe the man with the silver gun has hit two fast food restaurants and a Farm Store since Thanksgiving. In this video he is seen entering a Burger King in Pinecrest, then walking into the kitchen and ordering one of the workers to open a safe. Police said he made off with $794.