Police hunting for suspect after shots fired in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police have one man in custody and are looking for another after responding to reports of shots fired Thursday evening in Northwest Miami-Dade.
A witness told police he saw people shooting from a moving car and chasing a man who was running away, said Miami-Dade spokeswoman Det. Robin Pinkard. Police have not found a victim of the shooting, which took place at 2370 NW 48th St.
Officers stopped a car matching the description near Northwest 50th Street and Second Avenue. Police chased the two men who jumped out and caught one. No description is available for the man on the loose.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
