Man forced girl into his car at gunpoint and tried to sexually assault her, cops say

Miami police arrested a 25-year-old man they say repeatedly tried to lure schoolgirls into his car, and in one instance, held a minor at gunpoint and tried to sexually assault her.
On Dec. 23, a Miami police officer was near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 29th Street when she saw a man trying to coax a woman into his car. When she turned him down, the office said she saw him drive a little farther and talk to another woman. This one got into his car.
Officers stopped the car and identified the driver as Marshawn Andrews. The woman inside said she didn’t know Andrews.
Police showed Andrews’ picture to another victim, who was harassed on Nov. 10 near Holmes Elementary School.
On her way to school that day, the victim noticed a car parked blocking a lane of traffic at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and 67th Street. She saw a man standing near the car, so she crossed to the other side of the road to avoid him. He started repeatedly shouting at her, “You going to school?”
She picked up the pace, but the man got in his car and tried to block her path with the vehicle. He told her to get in the car. The girl ran and hid behind a pole on the other side of the street, where a witness shielded her as the man drove off.
A month later, the girl looked at Andrews’ picture and “began to shake and rattle in her seat,” police said. She told cops, “That’s him.”
Police said Andrews was also the man who abducted another girl at gunpoint on Dec. 12 near Miami Northwestern High School and attempted to sexually assault her.
That girl told police she was walking to school that morning when a man in a white Cadillac Escalade shouted “Hey” at her. She thought he needed directions so she leaned in to the driver’s side window.
The man behind the wheel told her “I got to take care of my girls,” and told her to get in the car, according to the report. When the girl said no and walked away, he pulled a hand gun and touched it to her back. He forced her into the car and drove to an empty lot.
She told police he demanded she pull down her pants and show him her genitalia. When she said no, he dropped five $100 bills in her lap and asked again.
Just then, a marked police car drove by, startling the man and giving the girl an opportunity to flee. Two weeks later, she picked Andrews out of a photo lineup.
He’s been arrested and charged with one count each of armed kidnapping, armed lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, attempted sexual battery on a minor and attempted false imprisonment.
