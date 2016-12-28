A 74-year-old man is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in her home

A 74-year-old man was jailed three days before Christmas after Key West police say he molested a 9-year-old girl with whom he shared a bed while staying with a family earlier this year.
Leonard Scovel was arrested Dec. 22 on a warrant alleging the abuse during a night sometime between mid-September and Oct. 2. The girl said Scovel said “thank you” after the alleged molestation.
On Oct. 24, Scovel admitted over the phone to police he touched the girl between her legs yet said he didn’t remember doing something else the girl alleged “but said it was possible he did so in his sleep,” the report states.
“Scovel maintained that due to the fact that he was asleep and confused, he believed himself to be in bed with an adult woman,” Officer Jeffrey Dean wrote in a redacted report dated Oct. 24.
An arrest warrant was issued the day after the conversation with police and on Oct. 26, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would start the arrest process.
Scovel faces two felony counts of lewd and lascivious behavior/molestation of a juvenile under age 12 by an offender over age 18. The crime carries upon conviction either life in prison or a split sentence with a mandatory minimum of 25 years followed by probation for the rest of the offender’s life.
Scovel remained at the county’s Stock Island jail Tuesday on $150,000 bond.
On Oct. 12 , police were called to a Key West home. An investigator from the state Department of Children and Families was already on the scene, having been contacted a week earlier by someone in the household about a child molestation.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments