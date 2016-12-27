Miami woman accused of kidnapping and robbing a dozen people arrested, police say

Half of the female duo suspected of a kidnapping and robbing a dozen bank patrons in Miramar has been arrested, police said.
Miramar police believe Charice Hubbard, of Miami, is responsible for a dozen instances where she and another woman kidnap people and have them withdraw money from ATMs at gunpoint.
Police said Hubbard is expected to face “numerous charges.” The second suspect hasn’t been identified.
