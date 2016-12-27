Trio bursts through wall and steals hair extensions. Twice, police say

Police are looking for a thieving trio that burst through the wall of a beauty supply store and stole $1,000 worth of hair extensions. Twice.
In the early hours of Dec. 13, Miami-Dade police said two men broke down the wall of the beauty supply store at 11820 NW 10th Ave. Another man stood as lookout as the men inside ransacked the store. The group took their loot — $1,000 worth of hair extensions — and drove off in a newer model black SUV.
Police said this same group might have robbed another beauty store at 10690 NW 7th Ave. two days earlier. In that burglary, the thieves also broke down a wall and stole hair extensions.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477
Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”
Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
