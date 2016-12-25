No injuries or motive reported in late-night blast at Broward Italian restaurant

No one was injured during an explosion late Saturday night that damaged a restaurant on Commercial Boulevard in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
But the blast, which police said came from “some type of explosive device,” left the owner cleaning up Sunday morning and law enforcement searching for answers.
“It is unknown if the suspect or suspects were trying to break into or just do damage to the business,” the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The owner of the Italian restaurant Giannino, at 218 Commercial Blvd., told the Sun Sentinel that the blast happened while he was several blocks away and on his way home at 11:40 p.m., long after workers and patrons had left.
Giannino Di Costanzo told the Sentinel that despite the distance, he clearly heard the explosion, which left a hole in the restaurant’s front door.
BSO said that it was alerted to the explosion shortly before midnight by several calls to 911. Sunday morning law enforcement was still searching the scene.
