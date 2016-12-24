Two friends argued. One pulled a shotgun and killed the other, cops say

A Marathon man was charged with manslaughter Friday night after killing his friend with a shotgun, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
Gary Moore, 47, shot John Stevens, 46, in the stomach after the two argued about 9:30 p.m., Deputy Becky Herrin said. It happened at Moore’s home, 10660 Seventh Ave. bayside, where Stevens had been staying the past four months in a travel trailer.
Herrin said the two got into a “physical altercation” that led to the shooting. Moore is the one who called police.
Herrin said Moore was outside the residence when deputies arrived and he cooperated with them. Moore is charged with manslaughter
He is held at the Monroe County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
