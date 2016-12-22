He tried to get young girls in his car 3 times. Police now want him in their car.

Miami police released a sketch Thursday afternoon of a man they say has tried three times to coerce schoolgirls into his car, doing so at gunpoint on the most recent occasion.
The incidents occurred Aug. 31, Nov. 10 and Dec. 12, all around 7 a.m. and all in the Model City area.
The girl who had a gun pointed at her back said, once in the car, he demanded she pull down her pants so he could examine her vagina.
When she refused, she said, he reached back from the driver’s seat and placed five $100 bills on her lap. She took advantage of his awkward positioning and raced out of the driver’s side passenger seat.
That incident, at 7 a.m. Dec. 12 at 930 NW 71st St., began with a white Cadillac Escalade parked on the sidewalk. The girl said as she walked around the SUV, the driver said, “Hey!” Then, “I’ve got to take care of my girls. Get in the car.”
Just over a month earlier, on Nov. 10 at Northwest 12th Avenue and 67th Street, a girl walking to school around 7 a.m. noticed a white SUV blocking a lane in the street. The driver got out of the car and yelled three times at her, “You going to school?”
She accelerated her walk. The SUV followed her with the driver ordering, “Get in this car!” She kept her pace and course to escape.
Back on Aug. 31 at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 65th Street, a girl said a man tried to lure her into his dark four-door car as she headed for school around 7:10 a.m. She called the police instead.
The girls in the November and December incidents described him as having dreadlocks. The height and weight description from November was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and “heavy set,” respectively. In December, the corresponding description was 5-foot-7, 270 pounds and added a lower row of gold teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s robbery unit at 305-603-6370.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments