1 dead, 1 injured in shootout at TD Bank during attempt to rob armored vehicle

A security guard and a suspect were shot during a shootout at a Homestead bank Tuesday afternoon, in which at least two men tried to rob an armored vehicle.
Police confirmed one person died, but didn’t say if it was the suspect or the guard. Another suspect who fled the scene was stopped on the Florida Turnpike near Homestead, a source said.
The attempted robbery at TD Bank at 2495 NE Eighth St. happened just after 4 p.m. Miami-Dade police originally responded to the scene, but the case has been taken over by the FBI.
