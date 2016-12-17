Man with gun decides not to pawn his truck, steals contents of safe instead

A brazen thief who knocked one employee to the ground and tied up another before locking her in a bathroom, made off with the contents of a safe during a robbery at a pawn shop in Miami two weeks ago.
The robbery, which took place on Dec. 6 at the Quick Cash Pawnshop at 7318 NW Seventh Ave., began when the man approached a cashier in the store and inquired about pawning his Ford Explorer and some jewelry. His conversation with the cashier, according to police, was interrupted when another employee entered the store.
That’s when the gunman pushed one of the employees to the ground and pointed a small, black revolver at him. He then directed the cashier to the store’s safe, police said. It was opened and she was ordered to lie on the ground.
Once he emptied the safe, the man forced the cashier into a bathroom, where police said he tied up her hands and locked the door. He fled on foot carrying a black bag and unknown contents. Police described him as a tall, thin Latin male between 25 and 30 years old wearing an orange shirt and jean shorts.
The man pushed to the floor was transported to Northshore Medical Center with minor injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
