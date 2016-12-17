First they stole scarves, jeans and jewelry. Then they bit the security guard.

A Macy’s security guard spotted two women he believed had stolen some clothing last week. So he followed them outside the store. When confronted, a scuffle ensued.
Then, the guard said, both women bit him.
According to the Palm Beach Post, the encounter happened at The Mall at Wellington Green and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was called.
The women, Tresha and Trudy-Ann Thompson, who share a home in Greenacres, were charged with aggravated battery and theft, the Post reported.
The security guard told police the women were in the juniors section of the store, then left with items without paying for them. When confronted outside the store, he told police, they started wrestling.
While Tresha Thompson was on the ground, she bit his calf, the Post reported. As he held onto to Trudy-Ann Thompson, she bit his hand.
Police told the Post that inside the women’s handbags they found $537 worth of scarves, jeans and jewelry.
