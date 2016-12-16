Police are looking for a Domino’s Pizza robber who ran off when staff panicked

Coral Gables police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Domino’s Pizza store last week.
Police said the would-be thief stepped into the Domino’s at 1400 Ponce de Leon Blvd. just after midnight on Dec. 8 and flashed a chrome revolver at the staff.
Employees ran away from the robber, police said, so he left in a car that looked like a dark blue Toyota Scion TC. The tag contained the letters and numbers “K83.”
Police said the man was wearing a black baseball cap, a dark gray shirt and dark blue pants. He had a thin goatee.
Anyone with tips can call the Coral Gables police department at 305-442-1600 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
