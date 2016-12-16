Man hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade shooting

A man was shot in the butt in Northwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, police said.
After the shooting, which took place around 3:30 p.m. near 119th Street and Northwest First Avenue, the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, said Miami-Dade police Det. Robin Pinkard. Police are looking for the shooter, who is “possibly known in the area.”
During the investigation the area around the crime scene was closed off, prompting an email from Barry University urging faculty, staff and students to seek an alternate route off campus.
