Doctor’s diagnosis leads to arrest of parents for injuring 2-month-old twins

Doctors at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Hialeah became suspicious when parents brought their 2-month-old daughter in Wednesday night because she cried every time someone touched her leg.
An examination showed she had an acute spiral fracture of the right tibia. But it was another peculiar injury that mostly drew their attention: two separate rib fractures in different stages of healing.
Immediately suspicious of the parents, the doctors saw that the infant had a twin brother and asked to examine him, police said.
Their findings, police said: Almost identical fractures to the right tibia, also in different stages of healing.
Hialeah police were called and interviewed the parents. Thursday night, just past 8 p.m., Adrian Felipe Cordovi, 23 and Dyana Sosa, 27, were arrested and charged with five counts of child abuse, aggravated battery and torture.
Cordovi and Sosa’s arrest affidavits say “the fractures are consistent with child abuse.”
Cordovi’s bond was set at $20,000. Late Friday afternoon there was no record of Sosa’s stay at Miami-Dade Corrections.
The twins, Hialeah police said, remain at Nicklaus Children’s under the care of the state’s Department of Children & Families.
