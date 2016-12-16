Hialeah man charged with armed robbery at multiple gas stations

Police said the armed robber had a pattern.
He approached the cashier at the gas station (or in one case, a supermarket) and flung a black bag on the counter. He flashed a gun in his waistband and demanded money. Sometimes, it worked.
Hialeah police said he took $3,000 from the Sedano’s supermarket at 3925 Palm Ave. and $300 from the Shell gas station at 5329 Palm Ave.
But twice, the cashiers panicked and the robber fled in his dark gray Ford pickup truck. At the Family Dollar on 3333 Palm Ave., the cashier yelled, closed the register and took off running. The cashier at the Mobile gas station at 400 E. 25th St. just froze.
On Wednesday, Hialeah police arrested 50-year-old Jose Guerra Rodriguez and charged him with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of attempted robbery. They said security camera footage, fingerprints at the scene and witness identification led them to Rodriguez.
According to police, after he was arrested and read his Miranda rights, Rodriguez confessed to the robberies.
The whole spree took place in late November and early December, but police said Rodriguez could be involved in more robberies. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.
