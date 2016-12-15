Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

Police believe the man with the silver gun has hit two fast food restaurants and a Farm Store since Thanksgiving. In this video he is seen entering a Burger King in Pinecrest, then walking into the kitchen and ordering one of the workers to open a safe. Police said he made off with $794.
Miami-Dade police released surveillance video showing a home invader breaking into a Key Biscayne house and tying up a woman inside. Police say the man held the woman at gunpoint and used zip ties to restrain her. The home invader then ransacked the home, looking for valuables.