He invaded a home on a quaint island, tied up a nanny and Tuesday, turned himself in

Vincent Todd Johnson, the man accused of breaking into a Key Biscayne home two weeks ago, battering and tying up a housekeeper and ransacking the property, turned himself in to police late Tuesday night.
Vincent, 23, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, kidnapping and attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon. He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight correctional facility and denied bond.
Earlier Tuesday, police identified the man who they say forced the lockdown of two Key Biscayne schools and left usually carefree island residents on high alert and worryied for their safety.
In the morning hours of Dec. 2, police said Johnson posing as a delivery man knocked on the door of the Key Biscayne home. Housekeeper Blanca Vargas made the mistake of answering the door.
Surveillance video from inside the home captured Johnson holding a gun and leading Vargas through the house with his arm around her neck, before tying her hands with zip ties. He then ransacked the home, stole some items and fled.
Vargas eventually untied herself and made her way to a nearby daycare center. A worker there called 911. Key Biscayne police officers stormed the facility searching for Johnson. They didn’t find him.
Miami-Dade police were called to help in the search. SWAT team officers were deployed and police spent the afternoon trying to secure the island and find Johnson.
During the search, Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press called the home invasion, unprecedented.
“This hasn’t happened here on Key Biscayne,” he said.
