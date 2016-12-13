Crime

December 13, 2016 7:35 AM

Pinecrest pickpockets net stylish clothing and expensive computers, cops say

By Charles Rabin

crabin@miamiherald.com

Pinecrest police are searching for a pair of pickpockets they say are responsible for credit card thefts in November that led to visits and unauthorized spending at computer and high-end clothing stores.

In the first instance on Nov. 16, a woman was having dinner with friends during a reunion at Shaddai Restaurant, 9519 S. Dixie Hwy., when she placed her purse on the chair behind her.

Police say surveillance video shows two men choosing a table behind her, then sliding closer to the purse before concealing the theft of credit cards from her wallet with a black jacket.

When the waiter arrived to question the men, they said they were at the wrong restaurant and left. A similar incident happened at PF Changs in the Falls shopping mall the next day.

Police said the victim’s credit cards were used to purchase $2,739.20 worth of clothes at Saks Fifth Aveneue in Dadeland Mall and several computers worth more than $7,000.

According to police surveillance video from Best Buy at Dadeland Mall shows a woman asking a clerk for for “the most expensive computer,” then buying two Apple MacBooks and a MacBook Pro on the same day the woman’s credit cards were stolen at Shaddai.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man steals pigeons from Miami botanica

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos