Pinecrest pickpockets net stylish clothing and expensive computers, cops say

Pinecrest police are searching for a pair of pickpockets they say are responsible for credit card thefts in November that led to visits and unauthorized spending at computer and high-end clothing stores.
In the first instance on Nov. 16, a woman was having dinner with friends during a reunion at Shaddai Restaurant, 9519 S. Dixie Hwy., when she placed her purse on the chair behind her.
Police say surveillance video shows two men choosing a table behind her, then sliding closer to the purse before concealing the theft of credit cards from her wallet with a black jacket.
When the waiter arrived to question the men, they said they were at the wrong restaurant and left. A similar incident happened at PF Changs in the Falls shopping mall the next day.
Police said the victim’s credit cards were used to purchase $2,739.20 worth of clothes at Saks Fifth Aveneue in Dadeland Mall and several computers worth more than $7,000.
According to police surveillance video from Best Buy at Dadeland Mall shows a woman asking a clerk for for “the most expensive computer,” then buying two Apple MacBooks and a MacBook Pro on the same day the woman’s credit cards were stolen at Shaddai.
