Car crashes into home after man shot dead in vehicle during driveby shooting

Miami police, alerted to a shooting Monday night by the gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, found a man in his early 20s dead from a bullet wound and his car smashed into a home.
Few details were available early Tuesday morning, but Miami-Dade Detective Robin Pinkard said the man was driving a dark, gray, Lincoln MKZ just before 8:30 p.m. when someone pulled up alongside him and opened fire.
The driver of the Lincoln then lost control of his car and it crashed into a home at 4535 NW 19th Ave., in Brownsville. No one inside the home was injured. Dozens of shell casings were visible near the scene.
“The victim lost control of his vehicle,” Pinkard said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was traveling east on Northwest 46th Street when another vehicle pulled up beside him and someone inside it opened fire. The vehicle fled and has not been identified.
Fire rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene. Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
