A man who was driving in Brownsville died after he was shot and crashed into a house

A man was driving down a Brownsville street Monday night when someone pulled up next to him and began shooting, according to police.
The man, who was in his early 20s, lost control of his car, and crashed into the air-conditioner unit in front of a house.
When fire rescue responded to the scene of the crash, 1901 NW 46th St., the man was pronounced dead. Police say the shooting happened at about 8 p.m as the victim drove east on Northwest 46th Street.
No one else was injured in the incident.
It was not clear Monday night what kind of car the shooter or shooters were in.
