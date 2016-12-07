Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case

Doral Police are looking for a man that walked into the Mayor’s Jewelers store at the International Mall on November 21, 2016 posing as a customer who wanted to upgrade his wife’s wedding ring. The clerk handed him two rings to consider. Once they were in his hand, the man ran out of the store. He got away with both rings worth more than $50K.
Surveillance video released by the NYDP, shows a man stealing an 86-pound bucket of gold flakes valued at $1.6 million from the back of an unattended armored truck in midtown Manhattan on September 29, 2016. The suspect is believed to be hiding out in either Miami or Orlando.