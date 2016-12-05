Police say he had sex with a 10-year-old. He thought she was 15 but looked 13

A Florida man is accused of having sex with a 10-year-old child, but he told police he thought she was 15 but looked like 13, according to reports.
Alex A. Jones of Leesburg was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12 by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He also was charged with sending obscene material to a minor. He was held on $5,000 bond.
Jones met the girl through her cousin and reached out on Nov. 21 with sexually explicit texts, dailycommercial.com reported. The girl told detectives that she had sex with Jones a day later at his home.
Jones told police at first he did not have any text or physical contact with the girl, but later confessed to having sex with her after thinking she was older.
