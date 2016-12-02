Video shows shop owner shoot employee in Coral Square Mall

Surveillance video released by the NYDP, shows a man stealing an 86-pound bucket of gold flakes valued at $1.6 million from the back of an unattended armored truck in midtown Manhattan on September 29, 2016. The suspect is believed to be hiding out in either Miami or Orlando.
City of Miami Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man wanted for robbing the Family Dollar Store at 4190 NW 2 Ave. with a gun on Nov. 2, 2016. He is described as a man, 5’10” tall, 160 lbs., long goatee, last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater with a Fox Racing design on front, and black faded jeans.
Surveillance video shows a robbery and arson suspect enter a convenience store in Bedford on Oct. 13. He demanded money and then sprayed flammable liquid on the clerk. He received a small amount of money and then lit something on fire, but it apparently ignited liquid on his hands, police said. The robber extinguished the flames on his hands and ran out.