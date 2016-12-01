They had sex. Then she saw on Facebook he had HIV. He’s in trouble.

A Florida man was arrested after detectives say he had unprotected sex with a woman and failed to tell her he was HIV positive.
Juanmarino White, 35, was booked into the Manatee County jail Tuesday on a charge of failing to disclose a sexually transmitted disease prior to intercourse. He is being held without bond.
On Aug. 6, White and the victim had consensual unprotected sex, she told the deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. She learned on Facebook afterward that he may be infected with HIV.
Doing some research of her own, the woman discovered that White had been arrested and charged before for failing to disclose a sexually transmitted disease prior to intercourse. Since it corroborated what she saw on Facebook, Detective Angel Posada-Wilcher stated in the arrest report, she decided to report it to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation revealed White was found to be HIV positive during a doctor’s examination March 10 in St. Petersburg. White was also prescribed medications that are used to treat HIV, the detective stated.
“It is reasonable to ascertain that the defendant would have known that he was infected with the HIV virus prior to having unprotected intercourse with the victim,” the detective wrote.
White, however, didn’t tell the victim that he was HIV positive, according to the report.
