This robber was so polite, he could have worked at the store

Not all robbers are demanding and rude. This one was quite polite.
After he walked into an Orlando wine shop on Saturday, he wished "happy holidays' to a wine store clerk and even said "please" when asking the cash draw to be open, according to clickorlando.com.
"Open the drawer please, just open the drawer," the man said, according to police. "Happy holidays."
He took home $465.
He then turned to leave BevFly Wine, 5425 International Dr., but did not say “have a nice day.”
Witnesses said the robber wasn’t polite about one thing: He had body odor.
