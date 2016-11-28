Woman leaves 6-year-old in Wendy’s and does drugs in the bathroom, cops say

A Boynton Beach woman is accused of leaving a 6-year-old boy alone in a Wendy’s while she did drugs in the bathroom, Riviera Beach police say.
Amanda Levine, 26, was found at about 6 p.m. Nov. 18 unresponsive in a bathroom stall at Wendy’s on West Blue Heron Boulevard with her pants down and a syringe in her arm, a police report states. She’d told the 6-year-old boy she was with that she was going to the bathroom and left him in the Wendy’s lobby.
Go to palmbeachpost.com for the full story.
Comments