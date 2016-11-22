Thief caught on camera after stealing woman's purse

City of Miami Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man wanted for robbing the Family Dollar Store at 4190 NW 2 Ave. with a gun on Nov. 2, 2016. He is described as a man, 5’10” tall, 160 lbs., long goatee, last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater with a Fox Racing design on front, and black faded jeans.
Desiray Strickland, 19, is accused of murder for her role in the June 2015 machete murder of Jose Amaya Guarado, a student at Homestead Job Corp. In this interrogation video, she angrily refused to talk to Miami-Dade police detectives about her alleged role in the slaying.
Miami Shores Mayor, Alice Burch, was a victim of an armed robbery as she sat outside of the popular coffee shop in the Shores Tuesday afternoon. Burch is the second woman in the past two weeks to be the victim of an armed robbery in the very same plaza in the small village.
Orange County deputies are looking for two suspects caught on surveillance video robbing employees at gunpoint at Orlando Paintball. The robbers forced the three employees to the ground and then fled with the stolen cash, authorities said.