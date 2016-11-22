Crime

November 22, 2016 9:34 AM

McDonald’s manager accused of packing a bag to go — with marijuana inside

A McDonald’s assistant manager handed a bag to a customer this week. A burger and fries weren’t inside.

Michael Anthony Acevedo is accused of trying to sell marijuana on the job, according to dailycommercial.com.

Eustis police say they got a call about the manager handing a bag of drugs to a woman. When they confronted Acevedo, they found marijuana, a grinder and other drug supplies isnide the manager’s backpack, according to the report.

He was charged with possession of marijuana arrested and released on $2,000 bond, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

