1 killed another wounded in shooting near strip club

A double shooting near a West Palm Beach strip club Sunday morning left one dead and another injured. The shooting erupted minutes after two men’s argument was broken up at nearby Runway Cabaret, police said.
West Palm Beach police officers responded to the 2700 block of Lake Avenue around 3 a.m. after shots were fired. At the scene officers found a man shot. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said. Moments later a second person arrived at a different hospital, JFK South, from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Delray Medical Center as a trauma patient, where he is reported to be in stable condition.
