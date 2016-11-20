Suspect on the run falls into swimming pool, then gets zapped by a deputy

A man wanted on felony warrants fell into a swimming pool while attempting to escape a deputy, and the soaking-wet suspect was quickly captured after being zapped by a stun gun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron G. Moore, 37, ran after being confronted Friday night by a Manatee deputy who attempted to arrest him on three outstanding felony warrants.
Moore then ran through yards, damaging a fence and entering a home’s patio before falling into its swimming pool, acorrding to the sheriff’s officed
.The suspect was again confronted by the deputy, who reported that he gave Moore six verbal warnings to stop or a stun gun would be used. Moore tried to flee through the patio door when a Taser was deployed, striking him in the back, the release said.
A crack pipe was found in Moore’s pocket during his arrest, and he faces charges of resisting arrest, burglary, criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia, deputies said.
Comments