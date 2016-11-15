He killed his wife and son and shot attorney out of fear he’d lose his home, police say

Fadel Jabado went on a shooting rampage in South Dade two weeks ago because his wife wanted a divorce and he feared losing his home, an arrest warrant released Tuesday claims.
The warrant says the ice cream truck driver who killed his wife and son and left real estate attorney Larry Harshman, 58, fighting for his life, shot Harshman because he was helping his wife sell the family home.
Jabado, 54, was denied bond in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court on Tuesday. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of premeditated attempted murder.
“The subject was angry about [wife Bassima Jabado, 43] wanting a divorce and felt that [son Ahmad Jabado, 26, and Bassima] were going to take the house from him, leaving him homeless and without money,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Jessica Alvarez said in Jabado’s arrest warrant.
“The subject was angry at [real estate attorney Harshman] because he assisted with the residential transaction.”
County records show Bassima Jabado began divorce proceedings in court in October.
The day-long search for Jabado transfixed much of South Florida as police raced to three separate scenes over nearly seven hours.
It began on the morning of Nov. 2 when police were called to Harshman’s law office at 11420 N. Kendall Dr. Witnesses there said Jabado entered the office and demanded to see Harshaman before the two went off to a conference room, where Jabado shot Harshman several times. Police said the shooting was captured on video. Harshman is recovering from his wounds.
Police then raced to Jabado’s home at 13570 SW 192nd Pl. There, no one answered when they banged on the doors. Peeking inside a back window, the arrest warrant says, the officers saw Bassima’s body on the kitchen floor. They entered and found Ahmad dead in a bedroom.
The arrest warrant says that as police were identifying Jabado’s family members, they learned through a GPS tracker that he was in a field at Southwest 192nd Street and 152nd Avenue. When they arrived, police said, Jabado fired twice at them with a 9 mm gun.
Police and SWAT members spent several hours negotiating with Jabado before he “opened his vehicle door and pointed his firearm at personnel from [the Special Response Team],” the warrant says.
Four officers discharged their weapons, striking Jabado “multiple” times. He was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital, where he recovered well enough to attend court Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer found enough probable cause to allow the charges to stick.
Further investigation found legal paperwork addressed to Jabado inside a yellow folder in the red 2014 Toyota Sienna he was driving.
Inside the folder: A petition for dissolution of marriage and receipt from American Armory in Homestead for a 9 mm Highpoint semi-automatic firearm.
