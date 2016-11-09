Coast Guard seizes more than $11 million of cocaine off one boat

How much is 350 kilograms (or 772 pounds) of cocaine worth? The Coast Guard says around $11.6 million.
The Coast Guard seized the multimillion-dollar bounty from a “go-fast vessel” in the Caribbean Sea in late October, but the 14 bales of drugs made it to Miami Beach on Monday. Five smuggling suspects were detained on the ship and turned over to federal law enforcement officers in Miami.
"This seizure highlights how effectively the U.S Coast Guard and our Allied partners are working together to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks that depend on the flow of illicit drugs from South America into the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe," Cmdr. Carmichael, deputy chief of enforcement for the Coast Guard seventh District, wrote in a statement.
