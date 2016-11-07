Man shot, killed while talking with two women near popular Wynwood bar

A man was shot and killed about a half block from a popular Wynwood restaurant Sunday night, while he was speaking with two girls and standing in front of a parked BMW.
By Monday morning police hadn’t named the victim or offered a motive for the shooting. No one had been arrested. Seven police markings, showing where bullets struck the car, dotted the front left fender and hood.
One man at the scene who was taking pictures of the blood-stained white BMW Monday morning where the man was killed, claimed to be the victim’s friend. He wouldn’t give his name or the victim’s. He said his friend was 29.
“That’s my best friend’s blood, right there,” he said.
The shooting, just before midnight, happened at Northwest 28th Street, between First and Second avenues. The friend of the man said he was on his way to the Brick House bar and restaurant, about a half block away, which is open until 3 a.m.
The man’s friend said the victim was on his way to Brick House, but never made it.
“He was standing outside the car near the Brick House,” Miami Police Detective Rene Pimentel said. “He later died at the hospital.”
