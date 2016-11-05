Miami man convicted of shooting at a Florida City cop during high-speed chase

A Miami man who opened fire on a Florida City police officer during a chase has been convicted in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Andrew Eckel, 25, faces mandatory minimum punishment of 10 years in prison at his sentencing in January.
According to trial evidence, Eckel was driving a white Kia after midnight on Nov. 16, 2015, when a police officer received a report that a vehicle matching that description needed assistance. As the patrol officer followed the Kia, Eckel sped off and leaned out of the diver's side window to fire a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver three times in his direction.
The officer radioed for additional assistance, leading to a high-speed chase involving several officers, prosecutors said.
Eckel fled his moving vehicle, ignored the officers' commands to stop and jumped over a wall into a trailer park community in Florida City, prosecutors said. Eckel left behind a stolen firearm with three spent shell casings, two live rounds, gloves and a ski mask.
He was found guilty on Thursday by a Miami federal jury of the firearm and ammunition offense.
The case was investigated by the Florida City Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Jay Weaver: 305-376-3446, @jayhweaver
Comments