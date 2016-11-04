She said no to sex. So he bit a ‘dime-sized’ hole in her chin, police say.

When the father of her children wanted to have sex, she said no — twice. Police said the angry man responded by biting her — twice.
The Palm Beach Post reported that Nicardo Nicholas Satahoo was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and violating a restraining order after he allegedly bit off a “dime-sized” piece of the woman’s chin in addition to biting her on the arm. Doctors told the victim she may need plastic surgery to fix the wound.
The 29-year-old woman was not identified, the paper reported, but she told police Satahoo has repeatedly assaulted her over the years. Satahoo has four domestic violence arrests since 2011. One 2011 arrest was on charges of domestic violence against a pregnant woman.
The victim, the mother of three children with Satahoo, has had a restraining order against him since Jan. 1, according to the Post, but she told police she and Satahoo were rekindling their relationship.
The bite attack allegedly took place on Sept 26, but Satahoo was arrested Tuesday. He’s held on a $15,000 bond at the Palm Beach County Jail.
