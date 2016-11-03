Miami-Dade Police offer tools and tips to help reduce, solve crimes in your neighborhood

This week I want to share with you some great tools offered by Miami-Dade Police, which can help you not only be safe but also better informed. These tools can help prevent crime, help solve crimes and help you know what is going on in your immediate area:
New Miami-Dade Police cellphone app
Many crime watchers are using the new COP (Community on Patrol) app, a great tool for reporting everything from crimes to suspicious incidents. Just go to Apple or Android app store and search for Community on Patrol.
Miami-Dade County Sexual Offender & Predator Search
Any Florida resident who has been convicted of a sexual offense (including anyone convicted in another state) must register as a sexual offender with the office of the local sheriff. In the case of Miami-Dade County, that is the Miami-Dade Police Department. Sexual offenders must disclose where they live, and must notify the police when they relocate. This information is entered into the Sexual Predator/Offender database of the Florida Department Law Enforcement. Members of the public can search this database at http://gisweb.miamidade.gov/sexoffenders/ and determine whether they or their children, in their routine activities (walking from the bus stop, biking to a friend’s house, or going to the mall) are likely to encounter these offenders.
Miami-Dade County's Crime View Community
Miami-Dade County's Crime View Community is an online tool at http://www.crimemapping.com/map/fl/miami-dadecounty, which residents can use to keep themselves informed about crime in the areas of interest to them, such as near their home, business or other places they frequent.
Users can sign up to receive automated e-mail alerts about recent criminal events in specific areas. While this online tool works in all areas of unincorporated Miami-Dade, it doesn’t work in some of the municipalities. Residents should check with their local government to see if a similar service is offered by that municipality.
Homicide Bureau — Cold Case Squad
Advances in technology and forensics have given a boost to the work of Miami-Dade Police’s Cold Case Squad. However, despite scientific advances and the work of these detectives, there are currently about 2,000 cold cases that remain unsolved. Maybe you know something that can help solve one of these crimes. To learn about these cases, go online to http://www.miamidade.gov/police/cold-cases.asp. Perhaps you can help bring justice to the families of these victims.
Miami-Dade Police on Social Media
Follow MDPD on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MiamiDadePD and visit the department on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/mdpdmedia.
Carmen Caldwell is executive director of Citizens’ Crime Watch of Miami-Dade. Send feedback and news for this column to carmen@citizenscrimewatch.org, or call her at 305-470-1670.
