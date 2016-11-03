1 woman in car shot dead, another wounded in Florida City

A shooting into a car in Florida City wounded one woman and killed another, according to early reports.
The violence happened late Wednesday night in the 600 block of Southwest Seventh Terrace.
WSVN reported that four women were sitting inside a car when someone fired, hitting two of them.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available
Cops: Double shooting in Fla City. 2 women hit. @MiamiDadePD #Fla City PD on scne. Homicide detectives in street @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/YH3ClmG78i— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 3, 2016
