Crime

November 3, 2016 5:13 AM

1 woman in car shot dead, another wounded in Florida City

Miami Herald

A shooting into a car in Florida City wounded one woman and killed another, according to early reports.

The violence happened late Wednesday night in the 600 block of Southwest Seventh Terrace.

WSVN reported that four women were sitting inside a car when someone fired, hitting two of them.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available

