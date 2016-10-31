University of Miami student and boyfriend robbed of cellphones at gunpoint

A University of Miami student and her boyfriend were robbed of their cellphones at gunpoint just off campus and south of the school’s baseball stadium.
According to UM police, the female student and her partner were on the sidewalk near the First United Methodist Church at Red Road and Ponce de Leon Boulevard at 2 a.m. Saturday, when a thin, tall man asked to borrow one of their phones.
When she pulled out the phone, police said, the man pulled out a gun and demanded she drop it. He then turned his attention to her boyfriend and ordered him to hand over his phone.
The man, described as thin and about six feet tall, grabbed the phones and took off running. No one was injured.
Anyone with information is urged to call University of Miami police at 305-284-6666.
