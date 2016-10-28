A forged check and a stolen pickup lead to grandmother’s killers, police say

Kendall grandmother Vicki Feeley was killed after struggling for her purse with a couple who followed her home from a shopping mall and then ran over her with a pickup truck, police said.
The two people suspected of her murder were captured Thursday after an alert Homestead bank teller notified police of a forged check and after the man driving the stolen pickup — the same vehicle suspected in the murder — rammed it into a police vehicle before he was shot.
Still, by late Friday afternoon only Liz Corcho, 33, had been charged with Feeley’s death. Carlos Mojica, 27, who was shot by police was still recovering from his wounds.
“It’s still an active investigation,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Jennifer Capote. “Only one person has been charged. The other is in the hospital.”
Thursday’s dramatics ended a tough week for Feeley’s family, who repeatedly asked for privacy as reporters camped out near their Kendall home and as police tried to retrace the steps of the suspected killers.
Police believe that Corcho and Mojica were at a Kendall mall looking for a person to rob Saturday night when they spotted Feeley, 65, get out of her vehicle and walk into a store. Police haven’t said where Feeley was shopping. A neighbor said she had gone to Publix.
Then, police said, Corcho and Mojica followed Feeley for a few miles to her home at 11245 SW 128th Ct. It was 8:05 p.m. And that’s when, according to Corcho’s arrest affidavit, Mojica jumped out of the pickup and grabbed Feeley’s purse as she was pulling groceries out of her car.
But Feeley wouldn’t let go of her purse.
Police said when Mojica jumped back into the pickup with the purse Feeley was still hanging on. She was dragged several feet, “ultimately falling under the vehicle,” according to the report.
Inside her purse, Corcho told police, was Feeley’s checkbook. Corcho told police she tossed out everything in the purse except the checks.
But Corcho gave police the break they needed on Thursday, when, when according to police, she forged Feeley’s name and tried to cash the check at a Homestead bank. A teller there alerted police who showed up and arrested Corcho. Police say she confessed and was charged with first-degree murder.
At about the same time on Thursday that Corcho was formally charged, the arrest affidavit shows, police tried to stop a stolen Dodge Ram pickup at a Florida City trailer park. But the driver, Mojica, slammed into reverse and rammed it into a police vehicle. Police fired their weapons and Mojica was hit. The pickup came to rest against a fence.
Police said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. So far, Mojica has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.
More charges are expected.
